Fare dodgers beware: STIB clampdown in Brussels leads to €7m collected in fines

Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

Brussels' public transport operator STIB-MIVB had a record year for ticket inspections in 2025. In total, 1.9 million tickets were checked and over €7m was collected by the operator in fines, a figure that has doubled since 2021.

STIB have been investing heavily in ticket inspections as it seeks to close the gap between income and expenditure since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 70% of their €950m operating income in 2025 came from subsidies – one of the highest rates in Europe.

A spokesperson told The Brussels Times that the equivalent of 98 full-time roles were dedicated to inspections, with teams organised "to be present and visible on the network at all times".

That investment has delivered for the operator. Since the pandemic, the number of passengers checked has increased by 50%, with the number of fines growing by more than 35%.

The typical fare dodger is caught on buses and trams in the late evening. STIB told The Brussels Times that common reasons given are forgotten passes, being in a rush, dead phones, or in the case of the metro, "the gates were simply open".

The operator emphasised that "open fare gates are not an invitation to ride for free".

Should public transport be free?

Several Facebook groups and online tools exist where passengers share information on the live location of ticket inspections – helping fare dodgers avoid having to pay. Some believe that public transport should be "fare free".

However, with STIB making €240m in direct passenger income last year, a political debate would be needed on how to fill the gap if that passenger income were to be lost.

In the absence of that debate, Brussels' public transport operator will continue to issue fines – almost 122,000 last year. These range from €408 if you are caught using someone else's card, €107 if you have no valid ticket, and €214 if you are caught for a second time in two years.

STIB also explained that in 2025 around 18% of fines were for passengers that had been caught previously without a ticket, attracting the higher fine.

With "I didn't know I had to validate" often cited as another common reason by those caught without a valid ticket, STIB reminds passengers that even if they have a valid season ticket, they still need to validate it for their journey.

Those who do not do so face a €10 fine rising to €107 if it is not paid within 10 working days.

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