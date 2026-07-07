'USA defeat against Belgium is justice': International media on Red Devils win after red card row

US' Folarin Balogun reacts during a soccer game between the USA and Belgian national team Red Devils, on Monday 06 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/8 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Justice was the dominant theme in international media coverage after Belgium beat the United States 4-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Devils won in the early hours of Tuesday after a match overshadowed in advance by controversy over the inclusion of American forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun had been sent off in the previous round but was still allowed to play after a phone call from Donald Trump. FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisted, however, that the decision had been taken by an "independent" disciplinary committee.

Belgian broadcaster Sporza summed up the mood with the headline "Bye bye, USA!", asking: "What must Donald Trump have thought last night?" It said Belgium had "claimed justice itself".

French sports daily L’Équipe led with: "All that effort for this." The paper said Belgium "dominated with ease" and noted that “even the American fans became listless".

British public broadcaster BBC described it as a "lifeless performance" by the United States against Belgium.

The Guardian warned that FIFA’s decision to overturn the red card had "opened a Pandora’s box".

According to the paper, it raised "the national team’s worst nightmare" just as the country had seemed ready to fall in love with the US side, only for questions about fairness and justice to take over.

Dutch newspapers were equally clear in their verdict. De Telegraaf wrote: "Strong Belgium deservedly through to the quarter-finals."

It added that the much-discussed manoeuvre involving Balogun’s reversed suspension had ultimately brought the United States nothing, and said the forward remained anonymous throughout the match.

Algemeen Dagblad (AD) concluded: "Belgium have knocked host nation the United States out of the World Cup," adding that the result had delivered "justice for the football world".

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