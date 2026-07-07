Three Spanish regions in code red as temperatures hit 40°C

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Spain’s national weather service has issued its highest heat alert for parts of Catalonia, Valencia and Aragon on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach 40°C or higher.

The red alert applies to areas in eastern Spain, including Zaragoza in Aragon, and will remain in force until 20:00 local time.

According to the Spanish weather agency Aemet, a red alert signals an "exceptional" level of danger with the potential for "very serious consequences".

Orange and yellow weather warnings are also in place across a large part of the country in the coming days.

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