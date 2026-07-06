Wildfires in Europe: EU sends fire-fighting aircraft to France and Portugal

Credit: EU

The European Union has sent firefighting aircraft to France and Portugal, where severe wildfires are raging, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib announced in a press release.

With both countries "facing an extreme risk of wildfires during this severe heatwave, every minute counts", Lahbib said.

Over the weekend, France and Portugal activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism due to the severe wildfires, which have already reduced thousands of hectares of crops to ashes.

For France, the European Commission has mobilised four fire-fighting aircraft, from the EU Member States of France and Cyprus, which will be deployed from Tuesday near Perpignan.

14 countries

The most severe wildfire is raging there; it is still not under control and has already destroyed 4,600 hectares. As recently as Sunday evening, an evacuation order was issued for some 10,000 residents in the region.

Over the past few days, 118 firefighters and 45 vehicles have arrived in Portugal from Spain, and three firefighting aircraft have also been deployed from Spain and Italy.

This year, firefighters from 14 countries have travelled to high-risk areas in Cyprus, Greece, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. This is the highest number since the EU began strategically deploying firefighters near potential fire hotspots four years ago.

Member States are also once again receiving support from 22 fire-fighting aircraft and five helicopters from rescEU, a strategic reserve fully funded by the EU, which can provide additional assistance if bilateral aid from other countries proves insufficient.

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