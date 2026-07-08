Record number of Americans watched US lose to Belgium in World Cup match

US' Alex Freeman and Belgium's Hans Vanaken pictured during a soccer game between the USA and Belgian national team Red Devils, on Monday 06 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

A record 42 million people in the United States watched the national team’s 4-1 defeat to Belgium’s Red Devils on Monday, making it the most-watched football match ever broadcast in the country.

Nearly 30 million viewers followed the match on Fox channels. Fox said it was the most-watched football match of all time in the United States.

A further 12 million people watched on Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo and the Peacock streaming platform. That was also a record audience for a football match in the US.

World Cup matches are often shown during peak viewing hours on American television, helping attract large audiences across the country.

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