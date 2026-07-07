Tuesday 7 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Red Devils star to miss rest of World Cup after suffering cruciate ligament tear

Tuesday 7 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Red Devils star to miss rest of World Cup after suffering cruciate ligament tear
Belgium's Amadou Onana leaves the pitch after being injured during a soccer game between the USA and Belgian national team Red Devils, on Monday 06 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/8 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Monday’s 4-1 World Cup last-16 win over the United States, according to The Athletic.

Onana was forced off in the 21st minute. He later appeared at the side of the pitch on crutches with a heavy bandage around his right knee, fuelling fears of a serious injury.

Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his team-mate after scoring Belgium’s fourth goal by holding up Onana’s shirt.

Onana started against the United States after a mixed role in Belgium’s group-stage campaign. He began the opening 1-1 draw with Egypt but was substituted after 56 minutes, remained on the bench for the 0-0 draw with Iran, and came on as a substitute in the wins over New Zealand and Senegal.

The injury is also a major blow for Aston Villa, with the midfielder expected to be sidelined for several months.

Belgium will face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.

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