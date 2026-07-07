Red Devils star to miss rest of World Cup after suffering cruciate ligament tear

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Monday’s 4-1 World Cup last-16 win over the United States, according to The Athletic.
Onana was forced off in the 21st minute. He later appeared at the side of the pitch on crutches with a heavy bandage around his right knee, fuelling fears of a serious injury.
Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his team-mate after scoring Belgium’s fourth goal by holding up Onana’s shirt.
Onana started against the United States after a mixed role in Belgium’s group-stage campaign. He began the opening 1-1 draw with Egypt but was substituted after 56 minutes, remained on the bench for the 0-0 draw with Iran, and came on as a substitute in the wins over New Zealand and Senegal.
The injury is also a major blow for Aston Villa, with the midfielder expected to be sidelined for several months.
Belgium will face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.