Consumer group warns of 'dangerous' sunscreens sold online

Illustrative image of person applying sunscreen. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Only one sunscreen sold on the Chinese platforms AliExpress, Temu and Shein delivered the SPF 50+ protection it claimed, according to tests published on Wednesday by the Belgian consumer group Testachats.

Testachats bought 15 sunscreens from the three platforms as part of its investigation.

Five of the 15 products were never delivered or arrived too late to be tested.

The remaining seven sunscreens were analysed in a laboratory. Just one achieved what Testachats described as an “acceptable” result, while the other six failed.

Four of those products had an actual sun protection factor of just 1.2 or 1.6, meaning they offered virtually no protection against the sun’s rays. Testachats described the findings as “unprecedented and dangerous”.

The group also found that no ingredient lists were available on the sales websites, although the packaging of the products received did include full ingredient lists in line with EU rules.

To make matters worse, three of the products tested contained the UV filter 4-MBC, a substance banned in the European Union.

According to Testachats, 4-MBC is an endocrine disruptor that affects the thyroid and the oestrogen system.

The organisation said it had informed the relevant authorities and contacted the platforms concerned, which had responded positively or were in the process of doing so.

However, Testachats warned that the issue may not be limited to Chinese marketplaces, noting that one of the products it bought was also available on European platforms such as bol.com.

It further urged consumers not to buy sunscreens from unknown brands on online marketplaces in general.

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