Trump says US ceasefire with Iran is 'over' following strikes

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (unseen) at Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, on July 7, 2026, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. Credit: Belga/ Saul Loeb/ AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that, as far as he was concerned, the ceasefire with Iran was over.

Speaking in Turkey before the start of a meeting of NATO’s 32 member states in Ankara, Trump said he no longer wanted "anything more to do with them".

He said negotiators were still free to speak to one another, but added that he believed they were “wasting their time”.

His remarks came after US forces launched a series of strikes on Tehran overnight.

The strikes were carried out in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

A 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States had been in force since 17 June. The so-called “memorandum of understanding” also stipulated that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened and that US sanctions against the Iranian regime would be eased.

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