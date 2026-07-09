For €95,000 you can live on a wild Walloon island – but there is a catch

Ile de Houx. Credit: Google Earth

Private land on a picturesque island in the middle of the Meuse river between Namur and Dinant has been put up for sale with a starting price of €95,000.

Known as l'Île de Houx (Holly Island), the land sits within a cluster of three islands tucked into the curves of the waterway near the Walloon municipality of Yvoir. The island was used by German troops as a crossing point during the Second World War in the Battle of France.

The €95,000 price tag covers exactly 4.86 hectares of the island's interior, a domain that has been largely untouched since the current owner purchased it in 1996. The shores remain the property of the Service Public de Wallonie (SPW), the regional authority managing waterways.

What's the catch?

If you are interested in buying the land, there is a catch. The buyers would not be able to construct a luxury villa for themselves or launch a commercial tourist business on the site.

The territory is designated as a Natura 2000 zone, part of a European network of protected nature reserves. As such, the construction of permanent residential buildings or business operations on the land are prohibited.

Authorities might only permit "light structures" – a Belgian urban planning classification typically referring to non-permanent, foundationless installations like small wooden sheds, yurts, or temporary eco cabins. But even these would require approvals from Yvoir's urban planning department to ensure local biodiversity remains completely intact.

The real estate agent handling the sale told L'Avenir that she first thought the seller's pitch was a prank. But, despite the initial expectations and stringent building bans, the property has already generated significant interest. The agency claims to have received roughly 20 inquiries from curious individuals and potential buyers.

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