Man breaks woman's nose on Letec bus in Wallonia

Illustrative image of a Letec bus. Credit: Belga/Benoir Doppange

A woman suffered a broken nose after being assaulted by a man while travelling on a Letec bus Tamines, Sambreville, on Monday, the Namur public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the bus driver refused to let the man, who was born in 2001, board the vehicle because he believed he was under the influence of drugs.

An argument then broke out, and the passenger tried to intervene. She was struck in the face during the incident.

The suspect was arrested at around 16:00 and was already known to police, notably for previous assault and battery offences.

On Tuesday, the investigating judge handling the case decided to place him in pre-trial detention.

The investigation is continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

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