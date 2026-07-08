Elderly man found dead on beach in Belgium

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

A 78-year-old man from Liège was found dead on Monday on Middelkerke beach in West Flanders, according to the Bruges branch of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was found on Monday afternoon at around 16:30 on the beach, between the centre of Middelkerke and the town of Westende.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to attempt to resuscitate the man, to no avail.

The public prosecutor’s office has appointed a forensic pathologist to determine the exact circumstances of the death. Initial findings suggest that no third party was involved in the death.

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