These are Belgium's most popular names – how common is yours?

Princess Mathilde of Belgium and Crown Prince Philippe of Belgium look at a baby dressed in the Belgian flag colours on the occasion of Belgian National Day, at the Saint Michael and St Gudula Cathedral. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

First names such as Marc and Maria remain the most common in Belgium, but a recent analysis has shown that these historically popular names are decreasing amid demographic changes.

In total, the top ten most common names in Belgium saw a decline of almost 12,000 people last year. This is believed to be because these types of names are being aged out of the population.

Belgium now has 3,805 fewer people named Maria and 859 fewer called Marc, according to an analysis by The Brussels Times of recently published Statbel data for 2025.

This continues a trend noted by Belgium's statistics agency that "among those aged 65 and over, the most popular first names remain very traditional: Jean, Marc and Michel for men; Maria, Marie and Monique for women."

Collectively the top ten names within the total population has fallen by 11,930. This will be as a result of emigration and deaths.

Among the most common names that are bucking the trend and saw increases last year are Mohamed (+920), David (+95) and Thomas (+34).

At the other end of the spectrum, names such as Charlie, Lou, Eden, Luka and Noa represent the names with the largest increase.

The rise is related to births, with Olivia and Noah (with an h) ranking as the two most popular names last year for newborn girls and boys in Belgium.

However, the growing share of some names may also be linked to some parents seeking to differentiate away from the most common names for newborns. Lou, Noa, Luka, Luca, Livia, Noé, Lio and Alix are all growing in share.

Belgium's population growth in recent years has come primarily from migration, as newborns have fallen below the death rate. Statbel's pick of the most unusual first names includes 22 newborns called Zendaya and 265 called Shakira.

Differences across regions

Across Belgium, the most common names vary by region, reflecting the differing naming traditions across the country.

While Marc is the most common male name in Belgium, this is largely due to its popularity in Flanders, with the name sitting below the top 10 in Wallonia (where Jean is most popular) and Brussels (where Mohamed is most popular).

For women, there is some consistency. Maria and Marie dominate across the country, with variations of Anne (Ann in Flanders) also appearing in the top 10.

The names for newborns also differ across regions. Olivia and Emma are the only two newborn girls' names to appear in the top ten in every region. For boys, Noah, Arthur, and Liam are common in the top ten across all regions.

Brussels is often an outlier in Belgian demographic trends as an international city. Across the region, the most common boys' name is Adam, and the most common girls' name is Nour.

For family names, there is little change across Belgium. Peeters, Janssens and Maes remain dominant surnames across Belgium.

How popular is your name and how has that changed in the last year? Search in the table below to find out.

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