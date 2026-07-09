Belgium under code yellow heat alert until Sunday as temperatures rise

Two people pictured during the June 2026 heatwave in Ghent. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) of Belgium has issued a code yellow warning for extreme heat until Sunday evening.

As next week is forecast to be just as warm, the RMI may extend the warning further as the heatwave drags on.

The warning applies to all of Belgium, including the usually cooler coastal area. Initially, the Flemish coast had been issued a warning only for Thursday, but this has since been extended. For Brussels, temperatures are expected to soar to 32 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Due to the heat, the ozone and heat plans have been triggered. As it has only been raised to the first level, the Brussels government is not taking any concrete action but advises its citizens to hydrate, avoid physical activities during the warm periods of the day, and take precautions to stay cool.

With temperatures rising above 30 degrees across the country over the weekend, Belgium is experiencing its second heatwave of the summer. During the first heatwave of the year, which lasted from 18 June to 1 July 2026, Belgium recorded 1,747 more deaths than usual for this time of year.

Related News