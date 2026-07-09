Why are so many military planes flying over Brussels today?

US-made Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets at the Florennes military airbase in Belgium, on Monday, 13 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The sound of numerous military jets and helicopters was heard over Brussels on Thursday afternoon. Rest assured, Belgium is not at war.

Military aircraft from the Belgian Armed Forces conducted rehearsals for the planned Belgian National Day military parade, the Defence Ministry confirmed to The Brussels Times.

"Rehearsals for the air display to mark the national holiday on 21 July took place today," said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence on Thursday. "The 13 July will also be a day of rehearsals."

Every year, the military exercise is organised around this time.

These training flights are essential for fine-tuning the formations and perfecting the timing for the Big Day, according to a statement on social media.

Several of these aircraft are likely to be spotted above Brussels again at some point in the run-up to 21 July, Belgium's National Day which marks the coronation of the first-ever Belgian King in 1831.

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