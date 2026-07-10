Seven arrested in Antwerp for launching fireworks at police after France-Morocco match

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

Seven people were arrested in Antwerp in the early hours of Friday morning after disturbances linked to France’s World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Most of the arrests were made in the same street, where rioters threw fireworks at police vehicles, police told Belga news agency.

Two of the suspects were also wearing balaclavas, which is prohibited. No injuries were reported. Elsewhere in the city, the night remained relatively calm.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions were beaten 2-0 by France on Thursday evening. France will now face the winner of Belgium versus Spain in the semi-finals.

Related News