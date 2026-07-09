The Belgian stars behind Morocco’s World Cup team

Morrocan supporters pictured in Brussels, as Morocco plays against Canada in the 1/16 finals of the Fifa World Cup. Credit: Belga Image/Marius Burgelman

As Morocco prepares to face France in the World Cup quarter-finals tonight, the Atlas Lions’ remarkable run also carries a distinctly Belgian flavour.

Several key figures in Morocco’s squad have strong ties to Belgium, from Brussels-born coach Mohamed Ouahbi to players who were born, raised or trained in Belgian football before choosing to represent Morocco on the international stage.

A Brussels-born coach

The most prominent Belgian link is on the bench. Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco’s head coach, was born in Schaerbeek and previously worked in youth development in Belgium, including at Anderlecht.

After guiding Morocco’s U20 side to a world title in 2025, he has quickly reshaped the senior team and led them into the last eight of the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the France clash, Ouahbi insisted Morocco were not treating the quarter-final as a bonus. According to Reuters, he said the team’s ambition remained clear: “The bonus is to win the World Cup.”

Belgian-born talents in Moroccan colours

On the pitch, Bilal El Khannouss is one of the most recognisable Belgian-Moroccan names in the squad.

Born in Strombeek-Bever and developed at Genk, the midfielder is part of a generation of players shaped by European academies but representing Morocco at the international level.

Zakaria El Ouahdi also brings a Belgian background to the squad. Born in Antwerp, he came through Belgian football before opting for Morocco.

Chemsdine Talbi is another example of that dual footballing identity. Born in Belgium and developed at Club Brugge, he is among the young talents who underline Morocco’s growing ability to attract players from its diaspora.

Ismael Saibari, who grew up in Belgium and passed through Belgian youth football before joining PSV Eindhoven, has also been one of Morocco’s standout players at this tournament.

However, Reuters reported that he will miss Thursday night’s match against France after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Canada.

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