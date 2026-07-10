Lukaku says Red Devils need to play a 'perfect game' to beat Spain

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku pictured during a press conference of Belgian national football team the Red Devils, on Thursday 9 July 2026 at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. Credit: Belga

Romelu Lukaku says Belgium will need a perfect performance to beat Spain in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final in Los Angeles.

Speaking at SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening local time, the striker said the challenge would demand total concentration against a side he described as playing “total football” and posing a major threat in attack.

It will be Lukaku’s fifth quarter-final at a major tournament, inviting comparisons with Belgium’s 2018 World Cup last-eight win over Brazil in Kazan.

“In terms of atmosphere, it feels very similar,” he said. “But we now have a completely different group. The players here have more confidence in themselves, and that is something we also have to manage. The match itself will be totally different.”

He said Belgium must produce “a perfect performance” if they want to keep progressing in the tournament. “Spain are a very good team, very quick on the flanks and strong in one-on-one situations,” Lukaku added.

'It is not about the individual'

The forward has made a decisive contribution four times in four appearances at the tournament, scoring at a rate of one goal every 50 minutes. But Lukaku played down his individual form, insisting the focus must remain on the team.

“It is not about the individual, but about the team,” he said. “In recent years, that has been my motivation, and it is thanks to that that I have achieved other successes with my clubs"

"The coach has given me a specific role and I am adapting to it. Everything is going well so far. The team is in good shape and we have to keep going. On Friday, a new challenge awaits us, but we are ready.”

The Napoli centre-forward also reflected on a difficult season and on his current role in the squad.

“I had a tough year, and that is why I have this role today,” he said. “I have spoken with the coach and I know what he expects from me in this tournament. I know my role."

"After a season like that, it would be absurd to start every match. For now, everything is going well because I am having an impact, on the pitch and off it. Even after the World Cup, I would like to continue with the national team.”

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