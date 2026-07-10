Antwerp residents advised to stay indoors following major fire

Antwerp fire brigade. Credit: Belga / Kristof Van Accom

A fire broke out on the roof of the Black Smoke restaurant at the De Koninck brewery site in Antwerp on Friday afternoon, sending a large plume of smoke over the city centre before firefighters brought it under control.

A BE-Alert message was sent to nearby residents advising them to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke had cleared.

The plume gradually weakened and had almost disappeared shortly before 13:30.

Firefighters remained at the scene to fully extinguish the blaze. A drone team was also deployed to assess the situation from the air.

Part of the roof will be demolished to prevent any risk of the fire continuing to smoulder.

Once the firefighting operation is complete, the building will need to be ventilated before the extent of the damage can be assessed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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