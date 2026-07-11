Flemish Christian democrats back calls for greater fiscal autonomy

CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi has backed Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele’s call for greater fiscal autonomy, while urging Flanders not to wait for a new state reform before taking responsibility itself.

Speaking ahead of the 11 July celebrations at Brussels City Hall, Mahdi said Flanders should not postpone action until the institutional changes needed to secure a two-thirds majority are in place.

Diependaele, of N-VA, made the appeal in his 11 July message on Friday. He went further by saying Flanders was willing to help plug federal funding gaps.

“Flanders is prepared to take on what the federal level can no longer finance,” he said, but only in exchange for what he described as a major concession: homogeneous powers such as its own social security system, healthcare and fiscal autonomy.

Such a far-reaching overhaul would require a new state reform. Mahdi, however, said Flanders should already start taking responsibility within its existing powers.

He pointed to Flemish subsidy policy as an example of where improvements are needed. According to Mahdi, there are still many inefficiencies in the system.

He cited nearly €2 million in support for a horse race, and contrasted that with cuts affecting transport for vulnerable children. He also referred to a €250 million cycle bridge in Antwerp.

Mahdi also said the atmosphere within the Flemish government “can and must” improve.

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