Violent robbery on the outskirts of Charleroi ends in gunfire

Credit: Belga

A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice during a violent overnight attack in Dampremy, on the outskirts of Charleroi, the city's public prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

The violence began during the night from Friday to Saturday near the victim’s garage in the Hainaut district.

According to prosecutors, the man had just got into his car when he was attacked by several masked men who got out of another vehicle and demanded money.

The victim was tied up and beaten during what prosecutors described as an ambush.

A second violent incident then unfolded when friends of the victim arrived at the scene to help him.

As they reached the area, they came under gunfire. One of them was hit twice and is now in a life-threatening condition.

The suspects fled and were still on the run on Saturday. Forensic investigators were sent to the scene, and an investigating judge has opened an inquiry into suspected unlawful detention, extortion and attempted murder.

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