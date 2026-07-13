Severe delays to four Brussels tram lines due to cable damage

A tram belonging to Brussels public transport company STIB-MIVB. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Traffic on several tram lines was severely disrupted on Monday afternoon in Brussels due to damage to overhead lines near Place Poelaert, STIB reported shortly after 14:00.

The incident is affecting several major routes linking the south of the capital to the city centre.

Trams on route 8 have been suspended between Bailli and Louise, whilst trams on route 81 are no longer running between Flagey and Trinité.

Trams on route 92 are also at a standstill between Ma Campagne and Botanique, whilst trams on route 93 have been suspended between Bailli and Poelaert.

These disruptions are affecting many Brussels neighbourhoods, notably Flagey, Louise, Place Poelaert, Ma Campagne and the Botanique area.

The four lines concerned usually serve several municipalities in the Brussels Region and form key routes within the surface transport network.

To ensure continuity of service, Stib has deployed T-buses on the affected sections.

The public transport operator has not specified the cause of the damage to the overhead lines nor provided an estimate as to when normal service will resume.

Passengers are advised to check the STIB’s information channels to keep up to date with developments.

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