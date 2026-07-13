Five years since Wallonia floods: Belgium pays tribute to Civil Protection service

Illustration picture shows rubble of a completely destroyed house along the river Vesdre, in Pepinster, one year after the devastating floods that touched the region, Tuesday 28 June 2022. Credit: Belga

Five years after the devastating floods in the Vesdre and Meuse valleys, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin has paid tribute to the Civil Protection service and highlighted the investments made since the disaster.

The 2021 floods were the deadliest natural disaster in Belgium’s history.

They also triggered one of the largest rescue operations in recent decades, as emergency crews worked to free people trapped by rising water.

In the months that followed, teams continued pumping out flooded areas, clearing and removing debris, and strengthening protective measures.

Civil Protection worked alongside local authorities, emergency response zones, police and the military for six months.

The scale of the operation is reflected in the figures. Civil Protection spent 4,290 hours pumping away water and mud, 3,142 hours clearing and removing debris, 995 hours carrying out boat rescues and 379 hours searching for missing people.

In a statement on Monday, Quintin said the floods remain deeply etched in the country’s collective memory. He said they had left lasting scars on many families and municipalities.

The minister said the disaster also underlined a basic lesson: protecting citizens requires preparation, anticipation and stronger resilience. "To prepare better is to protect better," he said.

According to Quintin, the lessons learned from the floods have led to major structural investments aimed at improving Belgium’s ability to anticipate, manage and overcome large-scale crises.

He pointed to a system for the early deployment of rescue and evacuation boats, allowing Civil Protection teams to be positioned close to high-risk areas before severe weather strikes. He said this should improve both the speed and effectiveness of flood response.

Specialised equipment has also been purchased for rescue and pumping operations.

At the same time, Civil Protection staff have received advanced training, particularly in France, focused on interventions in fast-flowing water and flooded areas.

Quintin also said the Federal Government had approved a structural increase in funding for the emergency response zones.

He said the aim was to give them the resources needed to respond more effectively to emergencies and the growing challenges linked to extreme weather.

The minister also urged the public to take steps to improve their own preparedness.

He advised people to register with BE-Alert, draw up an emergency plan, prepare an emergency kit, download the 112 BE app to contact emergency services more quickly, and look out for vulnerable people in their area.

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