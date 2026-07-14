Francophone community to stop funding organisations linked to political parties

Illustration picture shows the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles (FWB) also known as the government for the Francophone community. Credit: Belga/David Stockman

The government of the French-speaking community in Belgium approved a draft decree to stop public funding for organisations structurally linked to political parties, with the reform due to take effect in January 2027.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government of the Francophone community (FWB) said it wanted to prevent associations from using public money for activities that help promote political parties.

The measure stems from the Community Policy Declaration, according to Minister-President Elisabeth Degryse of Les Engagés. She said it was illogical for the French Community to indirectly fund political parties that already receive federal public financing.

The reform would apply to organisations in the sectors of lifelong education, youth organisations and private archive centres.

It targets associations in those sectors that have a structural link to a political party, where those ties are considered likely to undermine their autonomy or allow public funds to be used for partisan purposes.

The centrist French-speaking youth organisation Génération Engagés criticised the measure in October last year. It said political youth organisations account for only €1.176 million, or 0.03% of the French Community’s budget.

FWB's Education Minister Valérie Glatigny (MR) defended the plan, saying that if citizens are being asked to make an effort, political leaders should also set an example. She added that all political parties should contribute to that effort.

The draft decree has now been sent to the relevant bodies for their opinion.

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