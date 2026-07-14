Brussels firefighters tackle deadly fire by Place De Brouckere (video)

The scene of a fire at the OXY building at place De Brouckere, in Brussels, Tuesday 14 July 2026s. Credit: Belga / Emile Windale

Several people were found dead in a lift in the OXY Tower in central Brussels after a fire broke out in the building on Tuesday.

Six people are still reported missing inside the building, with the exact number of fatalities not yet known.

The fire broke out before 08:00 on the second floor of the building, which was undergoing renovation work, on Tuesday morning.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, but flames had spread into the lift shaft, causing a fire inside it – this may be where the fatalities were reportedly found.

At the time of the fire, approximately 250 workers were present on the site.

Below, a video shared by the Brussels Fire Brigade of firefighters tackling the blaze. Recovery operations continue into Tuesday evening.