Fire near Place De Brouckère leaves at least two people injured

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

At least two people were injured in the fire that broke out on Tuesday morning in the OXY building on Place De Brouckère in Brussels, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson, Walter Derieuw. Traffic in the area is disrupted.

The victims were taken to the hospital with burns. Three workers were evacuated from the building by the fire brigade.

One firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion is currently being treated at the scene.

The fire has disrupted traffic on Rue de l'Ecuyer and Rue du Fossé aux Loups, according to local police. Drivers are asked to follow the instructions of the officers on the scene and avoid the area until further notice.

According to Derieuw, a small fire broke out on the second floor of the building.

“It has now been extinguished, but the flames spread into the lift shaft, causing a fire there,” says Derieuw. “That fire is now under control as well. Our crews are also carrying out a search and rescue operation.”

Several lifts in the building are are still out of service and need to be inspected.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The OXY building houses apartments, restaurants and a rooftop bar.

This article has been updated.

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