Ex-primary school teacher jailed for sexually assaulting children over 35-year period

The trial took place in Turnhout, Flanders. Credit: Kristof Van Accom/Belga

A court in Turnhout has sentenced a 62-year-old man from Grobbendonk, in Antwerp province, to five years in prison for sexually assaulting 10 children. Half of his sentence was suspended on condition that he continues therapy.

The defendant used to be a primary school teacher in Lichtaart, part of the municipality of Kasterlee in Antwerp province.

The court heart he targeted around 10 victims between 1988 and 2023.

The case emerged in September 2023, when several former pupils from the school decided to file complaints with the police.

Investigators eventually identified 10 victims, including pupils at the school and members of the accused man’s family, all of whom were under 18 at the time of the offences.

The former teacher denied ever committing sexual assaults against minors.

However, the court found there was sufficient evidence for most of the charges.

He was acquitted on several counts.

Prosecutors had asked for the man to be taken into immediate custody, but the court rejected that request.

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