Man on the run following brutal machete attack in Charleroi city centre

An aerial view of the centre of Charleroi. Credit: Belga/Denis Vasilov

A suspect is on the run and being actively sought after an attempted murder in Charleroi city centre, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, 11 July on Avenue Jules Henin. According to Sudinfo, the victim was "disembowelled" with a machete. He was reportedly struck three times – on his head, arm and stomach.

Prosecutors confirmed to Belga News Agency that the victim’s life no longer appears to be in danger.

The inquiry is continuing and the suspect remains actively wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, the judicial authorities said.

The local judicial police are leading the investigation.

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