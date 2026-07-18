Investigations end regarding Qatargate probe's alleged poisoning

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Belgian prosecutors have dropped a case alleging an attempt to murder by poisoning a senior federal police inspector involved in the Qatargate investigation, saying no evidence of poisoning was found.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office said on Friday that the case had been closed following an extensive investigation.

The complaint was filed in February after an incident in a bar in central Brussels involving the inspector and two colleagues from the federal police.

The complaint was based on an initial hospital laboratory analysis after the officer was admitted, which indicated a high level of amphetamines.

Prosecutors said they then carried out a detailed inquiry, including toxicology tests, to determine whether poisoning had taken place.

However, further examinations by the National Institute of Criminalistics and Criminology, along with additional tests by the hospital that treated the officer, found no trace of amphetamines or any other drugs in samples taken from the three people involved.

As no evidence of poisoning emerged, the case was dismissed.

In late January, the Brussels prosecutor’s office had confirmed it was investigating an incident in a bar in the Belgian capital involving a senior inspector from the federal judicial police, an inspector and a commissioner from the Central Office for the Repression of Corruption.

The senior inspector from that anti-corruption office had subsequently filed a complaint alleging attempted murder by poisoning.

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