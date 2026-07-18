Defence to link up with police in new collaboration framework

Minister of Defence Theo Francke. Credit: Belga

The federal government gave the green light on Friday night to social agreements for Defence and the police, including €60 million to improve police pay and make the profession more attractive.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin confirmed that the funding will allow the second phase of the sectoral agreement for the police to go ahead.

Talks with the trade unions, which have been under way since May, will continue to determine exactly how the money will be spent.

The social agreement for Defence had already been presented in July last year by Defence Minister Theo Francken.

For military personnel, the deal includes allowances and compensation during exercises and operations, higher payments for weekend work and on-call duties, function-related allowances, time credit measures and initiatives aimed at sustainable working conditions and career prospects towards the end of service.

“Our military personnel will finally be properly paid for their service,” Francken said on Saturday morning.

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