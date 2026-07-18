146th edition of Foire du Midi kicks off

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The 146th Foire du Midi officially opened in Brussels on Saturday afternoon and will run until Sunday 23 August.

First held in 1880, this year’s fair brings together more than 100 travelling showmen’s families, with around 400 people living on site and about 500 fairground workers involved overall.

Visitors will be able to enjoy 123 rides and stalls spread over 1.6 kilometres, with organisers expecting around one million people to attend.

This year’s event is being held under the theme “We’ll all go, all, all… to the Foire du Midi,” a clear nod to the Belgian band Sttellla. Its patron is the group’s singer, Jean-Luc Fonck, a long-time enthusiast of the fair.

Among the new attractions, the Roue Royale has been completely redesigned. It now features enclosed cabins for greater safety, panoramic views and access adapted for people with reduced mobility.

A new haunted house, called Horror Show, has been installed in shipping containers near Avenue Stalingrad. It offers a walk-through experience with actors and staged scenes.

Another addition is Tiki Ville, a Hawaiian-inspired attraction standing about 15 metres high and spread across four levels. It includes several obstacles, including a nine-metre slide.

According to Brussels showmen, Belgian fairground culture has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage tradition since 2024 and remains an integral part of the country’s identity.

As every year, 360 children who are ill, disabled or living in hardship will be welcomed on 12 August at the initiative of the fairground community.

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