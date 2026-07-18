Animal rights activists protest for more pigeon food in Brussels

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Animal rights group Bite Back held a symbolic protest outside Brussels Central Station on Saturday to call for stronger legal protection and a clearer food policy for pigeons in the Belgian capital.

The action was organised to mark World Day for the Defence of Liminal Animals, a term used for animals that live freely in urban and peri-urban areas without being classified as either domestic or wild.

“We believe pigeons should receive more attention in Brussels legislation,” said Anthe Lainé, Bite Back’s campaign co-ordinator. “There are many pigeons in Brussels and they receive very little protection.”

Participants carried placards reading “Be kind to pigeons” and “Pigeons are also residents of the city.”

They also handed out leaflets and shared a QR code linking to a petition calling for a clear Brussels policy on feeding pigeons, as well as the use of contraceptives to help reduce reproduction.

Lainé said a smaller pigeon population would benefit both people and the birds themselves.

“With fewer pigeons, they can feed themselves better, find more food and are less likely to catch and spread disease,” she said.

According to the organisers, cities do not provide enough suitable food for pigeons, and what the birds do find to eat is often harmful to their health.

The group also highlighted a recurring problem in which pigeons injure themselves while searching for food by becoming entangled in string, plastic or hair.

They said this can tighten around the birds’ toes, causing serious injury and sometimes death.

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