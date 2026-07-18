Caravans agree to leave football training ground after days of camping

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A traveller community that moved onto RFC Liège’s training ground in Wihogne, Juprelle, on Thursday has agreed to leave by Sunday afternoon, a week earlier than initially planned.

Around 80 caravans are occupying the private site, which is leased to the club for youth training sessions.

An initial agreement had allowed the group to stay for up to ten days under certain conditions, even though training had been due to resume on Monday 20 July.

The club said a new agreement was reached on Saturday after talks involving Juprelle’s mayor, the landowners and RFC Liège’s management.

According to the club, the community has committed to leaving the academy pitches on Sunday 19 July at 13:30, instead of the originally envisaged departure date of 26 July.

RFC Liège said it hopes training can resume as soon as possible, depending on the condition of the ground once the caravans have left.

Club staff will work to restore the facilities as quickly as possible after assessing the site.

In the meantime, training schedules have been adjusted to ensure young players can continue their preparation.

If necessary, some sessions may exceptionally be moved to the auxiliary pitches at the Rocourt stadium, as the main pitch is currently under renovation.

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