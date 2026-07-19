Antwerp street closed after grenade found

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

Bijlstraat in Borgerhout, Antwerp, was closed on Sunday morning after a resident found a grenade with its pin already removed, creating a potentially very dangerous situation.

Antwerp police confirmed the incident and set up a security perimeter around the area.

The street was closed, but no residents were evacuated. Police asked anyone who came outside to return indoors.

The army’s bomb disposal service, DOVO, was called to the scene and confirmed that the grenade was live and at risk of exploding.

The area was secured and the device was taken away by DOVO for destruction.

The forensic laboratory of the federal police is carrying out an on-site investigation.

Investigators are now trying to establish how the grenade ended up there and in what circumstances the incident occurred.

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