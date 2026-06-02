Grenade found after high-speed police chase on Brussels road

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

A high-speed police chase on Tuesday on the Brussels Ring Road ended in a crash, followed by the discovery of a grenade.

The incident began at around 03:00 when a federal traffic police patrol noticed a car with French number plates.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle for inspection, the driver fled at high speed.

The car, a BMW reported stolen in France weeks ago, crashed near the Grand-Bigard interchange during the pursuit.

Following police questioning, the occupants of the vehicle were released.

Shortly after the crash, a grenade was found on the road, prompting the military bomb disposal unit, DOVO, to neutralise and remove the device.

Prosecutors from Halle-Vilvoorde say it remains unclear whether the grenade was linked to the stolen BMW or the chase.

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