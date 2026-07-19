Almost 200,000 attend 'quiet' Gentse Feesten night

The 'Stadshal', on the opening of the 176th edition of the 'Gentse Feesten' in 2019. Credit: Belga

About 190,000 people attended the second night of the Ghent Festivities, which city officials said passed off calmly despite several minor incidents at Vlasmarkt.

The turnout was slightly lower than last year, when 205,000 visitors came to the festival on the same evening.

City-centre car parks were almost full on Saturday, with an occupancy rate of 96%, similar to last year.

Festival mayor Joris Vandenbroucke urged visitors to travel to the festival zone in a smart way, preferably by bicycle or public transport. Those coming by car are advised to use the park-and-ride festival car parks.

He said the P+R site at The Loop had a relatively low occupancy on Saturday, with 449 cars parked there, 300 fewer than a year earlier.

The city counted 9% more bicycles than last year.

On the first evening, Vlasmarkt was closed because of overcrowding. However, the square will no longer be shut off, after some people reported feeling trapped.

Even so, Vandenbroucke said there were several minor incidents on Saturday in which stewards were harassed and police had to intervene.

But looking at the festival as a whole, he said, it was a very calm night.

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