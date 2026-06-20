Time to party: Everything you need to know about Belgium’s summer 2026 festivals

Illustration picture shows the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in 2023. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Belgium’s 2026 festival summer is shaping up with a mix of global headliners, genre diversity and evolving stage concepts across the country’s biggest events, from Werchter and Tomorrowland to Pukkelpop and beyond.

Rock Werchter (2–5 July): genre-spanning headliners return

Rock Werchter returns to Festivalpark Werchter from 2 to 5 July with a line-up that once again blends major international acts with a strong Belgian presence. The festival remains one of Europe’s most influential music events, drawing visitors from across the continent with a programme that spans rock, indie, pop and electronic music.

This year’s edition features headline appearances by artists including The Cure, Gorillaz, Mumford & Sons, The War on Drugs, The xx, Lewis Capaldi and Charlotte de Witte, while Belgian acts such as The Haunted Youth, Yong Yello and High Hi underline the festival’s continued commitment to local talent. The broad line-up reflects Rock Werchter’s evolution from a traditional rock festival into a multi-genre event capable of attracting audiences across generations.

Tomorrowland (17–19 July and 24–26): global electronic heavyweights

Tomorrowland’s 2026 edition again focuses on major electronic names, with Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Fisher, Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike among the key draws.

New elements include expanded stage concepts, including Afro-house programming and immersive b2b formats, reflecting the festival’s continued shift towards genre diversification within electronic music.

Pukkelpop (20–23 August): alternative edge remains

Pukkelpop returns with one of its broadest line-ups in years, balancing alternative rock, electronic music, hip-hop and pop. Headliners include Tyler, The Creator, Florence + The Machine and YUNGBLUD, while the bill also features Deftones, Turnstile, Underworld, Soulwax, Wet Leg, The Hives, Major Lazer and Zara Larsson.

Belgian acts remain prominent, with appearances by Bazart, Selah Sue & The Gallands, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul and Eefje de Visser. The festival continues to lean into its traditional mix of emerging artists and established international names across multiple stages.

Gentse Feesten (17–26 July): Ghent's city-wide summer celebration

For ten days, the Gentse Feesten transform the historic centre of Ghent into one of Europe's largest urban festivals. Unlike Belgium's major ticketed music events, the festival combines free concerts, street theatre, comedy, exhibitions and family activities across dozens of locations throughout the city.

The 2026 edition, running from 17 to 26 July, will once again feature crowd favourites such as Polé Polé, Boomtown, the International Street Theatre Festival and the International Puppet Buskers Festival. With hundreds of performances spread across the city centre, the Gentse Feesten remain one of the most accessible and distinctive fixtures of Belgium's summer festival season.

Beyond the main stages

Across the season, Belgian festivals are increasingly emphasising experience-driven programming, with expanded stage design, immersive formats and genre-specific areas. Werchter and Tomorrowland in particular continue to invest in curated concepts rather than purely linear line-ups.

The summer also reflects a broader European trend: fewer stylistic boundaries, more cross-genre bookings and an increased focus on live experience over traditional genre separation.

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