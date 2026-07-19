Belgian Qatargate investigator severely attacked, murder investigation opened

Prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation following a severe assault on an anti-corruption inspector working on the Qatargate case.

The officer was attacked by one or more people in early June while walking near a meadow with horses in the rural region of Liège province, La Libre reports. Extreme violence was used against her, including towards the face.

The officer is working on a sensitive file dealing with the Qatargate corruption scandal that shook the European Parliament in late 2022.

The inspector sustained serious injuries and is currently unable to work.

The Liège public prosecutor’s office has confirmed that a judicial investigation had been opened on suspicion of attempted murder and that a forensic doctor had been appointed.

No suspect has been identified, and investigators have so far not established a link between the assault and the victim’s professional activities.

Another officer working on Qatargate filed a complaint in February 2024 alleging attempted murder by poisoning. That case was ultimately dismissed, as the investigation showed no such evidence.

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