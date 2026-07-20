‘Unrecognisable’: Flemish rescue centre steps in to save the life of a spikeless hedgehog

Credit: Natuurhulpcentrum

A hedgehog with barely any spikes is receiving care at the Flemish wildlife rescue centre Natuurhulpcentrum.

In a social media post on Sunday, the centre said the animal was “almost unrecognisable” when it arrived in its care.

While hedgehogs can naturally lose some of their spikes, also known as quills or spines, a significant loss of these can be a sign of a health issue.

In this case, the hedgehog was brought in with severely damaged skin and almost no spines, leaving the animal extremely vulnerable without its protective coat.

Experts at the centre concluded that the damage was caused by a severe case of skin fungus.

“Fortunately, this does not mean all hope is lost. With the right medication, intensive care, adequate nutrition and, above all, plenty of time, his skin can heal and his spines can start to grow back,” reads a statement by the centre.

The "special patient" will stay in the care of Natuurhulpcentrum for the time being as it heals.

The Flemish centre further advised citizens to contact a recognised wildlife rescue centre as soon as possible if they ever encounter a hedgehog in the wild with scabs, bald patches or thickened skin.

Natuurhulpcentrum helps to treat and rehabilitate into the wild sick, injured or distressed wild animals. It finds homes for exotic animals in sanctuaries or zoos around the world.

The centre is located in Oudsbergen, in the Belgian province of Limburg.

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