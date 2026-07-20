Renovation incentive expanded in Flanders

Flanders has more than one million poorly insulated homes with an EPC rating of E or F. Credit: Belga

From next year, landlords in Flanders who rent out homes on the private market will also be eligible for a renovation grant, Vice Minister-President of Flanders Depraetere announced on Monday.

Until now, the so called “Mijn VerbouwPremie” grant had been limited to homes let through a social housing body.

The grant is intended to support renovation work that reduces a home’s energy consumption. It reimburses part of the cost invoiced for those works.

Private landlords will be able to apply from 2027.

Owners will be able to recover up to 35% of the costs, with a maximum grant of €37,000.

One condition however is that the rent charged by the landlord does not exceed a regional ceiling.

The measure is designed to encourage landlords to offer homes at reasonable rents while improving insulation standards.

Flanders has more than one million poorly insulated homes with an EPC rating of E or F, including many that are on the rental market.

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