Private landlords in Flanders to be offered renovation grants

An apartment building in Antwerp. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

Starting next year, it will also be possible to benefit from a renovation grant in Flanders for rental properties offered on the private market, announced Minister Melissa Depraetere on Monday.

Until now, the “Mijn VerbouwPremie” grant was reserved for properties rented through a woonmaatschappij (social housing organisation).

The grant targets energy-saving renovations and allows landlords to recoup part of the cost of these renovations.

Landlords renting out properties on the private market will be able to apply from 2027, subject to certain conditions. One of these conditions is that the rent charged must not exceed a certain ceiling, which varies by region.

Landlords can recoup up to 35% of the costs, or a maximum of €37,000.

The measure aims to encourage landlords to offer affordable rental properties and to insulate these homes. Flanders has over one million poorly insulated homes with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of E or F, many of which are rental properties.

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