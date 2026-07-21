Belgian man on the run after allegedly setting his ex-partner's B&B on fire in Spain

The incident happened in Tossa de Mar, Spain, on Saturday. Credit: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Spanish police are looking for a Belgian man suspected of deliberately setting fire to his ex-partner's bed and breakfast in Spain's Costa Brava just a day after being released under a restraining order.

Flemish daily Nieuwsblad reported that Arthur E., 51, allegedly set fire to the building in Tossa de Mar on Saturday. The B&B has been run by a woman from Belgium's Kempen region since January 2025, who is said to have lived in the property with Arthur E. and her 13-year-old son.

Spanish Emergency services rushed into the property on Saturday after a passerby spotted smoke coming from the building. Two guests reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation, while the remaining guests were away on an excursion.

Investigators believe the fire was started deliberately. According to the property owner, the suspect scattered batteries across her bed, poured petrol over them and set them alight.

Security cameras reportedly captured Arthur E. walking towards the B&B carrying a jerrycan of petrol. Part of the building where the woman lived was completely destroyed. She told Nieuwsblad that her B&B is surrounded by woodland, which "could have triggered a disaster".

At first, firefighters believed Arthur E. might still be inside the burning building and searched the property. Only later did they realise a motorbike was missing.

Police now believe he escaped on the bike through the surrounding countryside. "He also took my identity card and my car keys," the property owner told Nieuwsblad. "I think he just wanted to make my life even harder."

A day prior to the alleged arson attack, Arthur E. was reportedly issued with a restraining order by Spanish police. Officers allegedly found two firearms in his possession and charged him with illegal possession of weapons. He spent one night in custody before being released on the condition that he would not approach his ex-partner, her teenage son or the property.

According to Spanish police, Arthur E. is an experienced motorcyclist who knows the Costa Brava area extremely well, including mountain tracks and remote routes. He was last seen wearing military-style camouflage clothing.

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