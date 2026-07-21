Man stabbed in a chip shop in Blankenberge after fight breaks out

The attack happened in Blankenberge, West Flanders. Credit: Visit Flanders

A 33-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a chip shop in Blankenberge, West Flanders, on Monday night. A 41-year-old man has been arrested.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 22:00 following the attack. The victim, who is from Charleroi, was initially said to be in a life-threatening condition, but his state has since stabilised.

The suspect, a man from Blankenberge, was arrested and taken in for questioning.

The public prosecutor’s office appointed a forensic doctor, while police forensic officers examined the scene.

According to prosecutors, the stabbing was preceded by an altercation. The exact circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

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