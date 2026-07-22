Flanders intensifies fight against illegal Airbnb rentals with new measures

Illustrative image of a person with keys. Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers/ImageGlobe.

The Flemish government has approved a series of new measures enabling a stricter approach to illegal and criminal Airbnb rentals.

Online rental platforms will be required to actively monitor whether properties are correctly registered with the authorities, reports De Standaard on Wednesday.

The proliferation of Airbnb rentals has long been a thorn in the side of Flanders. Among other issues, the rule requiring landlords to register every property offered online with Visit Flanders is widely flouted. With a set of new regulations, approved last Friday, the Flemish government aims to change this situation.

Specifically, online rental platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com will soon be prohibited from offering holiday homes that are not registered with the local regulator. These platforms will therefore need to verify whether each property offered in Flanders has completed the mandatory registration process with Visit Flanders.

Additionally, local authorities will find it easier to take action against urban planning violations, nuisances, or criminal activities related to an Airbnb. A municipal police report will suffice to revoke the recognition or license.

"We are certainly not banning online platforms like Airbnb. But everything offered on these platforms in Flanders must be much more transparent," said Flemish Minister for Tourism and Housing Melissa Depraetere (Vooruit).

"Therefore, anyone wishing to rent out via Airbnb in the future will also have to provide a verifiable contact person. No more landlords listing 'Kermit the Frog' as their contact, as was once discovered," Depraetere added.

The new regulations still need to be approved by the Flemish Parliament. This is expected to happen later this autumn.

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