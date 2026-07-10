Airbnb listings decrease by a quarter in Brussels after Regional Government clampdown

Airbnb logo. Credit: AFP / Belga

Airbnb listings in Brussels have fallen by nearly 1,500 in a year, a drop of 23%, according to an analysis of recent an Airbnb data as reported by L’Echo on Friday.

Inside Airbnb, which compiles data from the short-term rental platform, shows that 4,750 properties for stays of fewer than 30 days were listed in Brussels last month, down from 6,171 in June 2025.

Entire homes, which account for almost three quarters of all listings, fell by 24%, while private rooms declined by 20%.

The steepest drops were recorded in Forest, where listings fell by 35.8%, and in Uccle and Etterbeek, both down 34%.

Brussels City, which has the largest number of Airbnb properties, also saw a significant decline, with 15% of temporary rental listings in the municipality taken offline.

Short-term rentals in Brussels have been subject since 2016 to a range of rules introduced by the regional government amid pressure on the housing market and concerns that the sector was operating largely under the radar.

Although those rules have been in place for several years, the newspaper said the recent exodus of owners from the platform was likely triggered by a wave of fines and retroactive tourist taxes imposed by the regional tax authorities.

Armed with data finally supplied by the US company, Brussels Fiscality sent around 1,900 fines last summer, for a total estimated at between €1.5 million and €2 million.

Related News