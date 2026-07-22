Fireworks, drones and royals: Belgium's National Day celebrations (photos)

From a Belgian-themed drone-fireworks show to concerts and the annual civil and military parade – this is how Belgium celebrated its National Day in Brussels on 21 July 2026.
Bal National in Marolles
Fans are pictured during the 'Bal National' festivities, an evening of concerts on the eve of Belgium's National Day in the Marolles neighbourhood in Brussels, Monday 20 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
The 'Bal National' festivities, an evening of concerts on the eve of Belgium's National Day in the Marolles neighbourhood in Brussels, Monday 20 July 2026. Credit: Belga
Fans are pictured during the 'Bal National' festivities, an evening of concerts on the eve of Belgium's National Day in the Marolles neighbourhood in Brussels, Monday 20 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
Te Deum at Brussels cathedral
Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrives for the Te Deum mass, on the occasion of the Belgian National Day, at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels. Credit: Belga
Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel pose for the photographer at the Te Deum mass. Credit: Belga
Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth and shake hands with people at the Te Deum mass, on the occasion of the Belgian National Day, at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga
Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrives for the Te Deum mass, on the occasion of the Belgian National Day, at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga
Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel pictured during the Te Deum mass at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
Civil and military parade
Belgian military fighter jet F-35 passes behind Belgian and European flags pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken and Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
The military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga
King Philippe of Belgium pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe - Filip of Belgium pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
The military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
The military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga
Cinquantenaire Park party
MAKSIM pictured during a concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Parc du Cinquantenaire. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
Camille Yembe pictured during a concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Mariur Burgelman
Average Rob pictured during a concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
John Descamps pictured during a concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga
A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
Zap Mama pictured during a concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
Fireworks and drone show
A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
Drone show for Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert during concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman
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