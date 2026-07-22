Train services between Ghent and Brussels disrupted following an accident

Illustrative image of a train. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Rail services between Ghent-Saint-Pierre and Brussels-Midi are severely disrupted following an accident on Wednesday involving a person near Melle, in East Flanders, according to the rail infrastructure company Infrabel.

No trains have been running since 08:15 on the main line between Ghent and Denderleeuw. Rail services between Brussels and Ghent are therefore being diverted via Aalst, causing delays. Delays may be as long as 15 to 20 minutes.

Infrabel has not provided an estimate of how long the disruption will last.

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