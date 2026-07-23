Property tax rise to be sharpest in eight Brussels municipalities

Illustration shows Art Nouveau architectural houses on the Avenue du Mont Kemmel in Forest. Credit: Belga / Christophe Kettels

The Brussels-Capital Region has begun sending out property tax notices for 2026, with bills set to rise the highest in eight municipalities.

According to L’Echo, some 400,000 property owners in the Belgian capital will receive their payment notices in the coming weeks.

This year, bills are expected to rise due to the property tax being adjusted in line with the indexation of the taxable income, which forms the basis for the calculation.

This means that the property tax for all Belgians is set to rise by 2.5%.

Some Brussels residents will see property taxes rise even higher, due to some municipalities having decided this year to increase their additional rates this year.

These sharp rises will be most felt in these eight communes: City of Brussels, Auderghem, Saint-Josse, Ganshoren, Etterbeek, Watermael-Boitsfort, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Uccle.

Uccle is expected to generate €10 million in additional revenue, as it had not adjusted its property tax surcharges for ten years, but this year is raising them from 2,940 to 3,400.

There are some available allowances and reductions that some Brussels residents can tap into.

Owner-occupiers can claim the BE HOME regional allowance of €164. Moreover, this will be doubled to €328 in 2027.

Certain municipalities, such as Forest, Uccle, City of Brussels and Ixelles, grant allowances to owner-occupiers. In addition, there is a 10% reduction per child from the second child onwards.

Last month, the City of Brussels announced it would raise the property tax for live-out landlords, who will pay around €360 more in 2026, as the municipality seeks to raise more revenue,

Who has the highest property tax?

According to an analysis by DH, Auderghem remains the municipality with the lowest property tax in the Brussels-Capital Region, even if it recently increased it from 1,990 to 2,440.

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre is in second place and maintains its levy at 2,700 after an increase last year.

The municipality with the highest property tax is Schaerbeek, with an additional 4,191 centimes. It is now closely followed by Saint-Josse, which is doubling its rate from 2,980 to 4,090.

The other top municipalities include Jette (3,990), Forest (3,990), Evere (3,990), Molenbeek (3,890) and Koekelberg (3,890).

Koekelberg has significantly increased its property tax rate, as well as its personal income tax (from 6% to 7%).

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