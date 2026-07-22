Belgian police appeals for help finding missing father and 5-year-old son

Bryan Brigou and Tyméo. Credit: Belgian Federal Police

Three weeks after the disappearance of Bryan Brigou, 29, and his son Tyméo, 5, the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a third appeal for witnesses on Wednesday.

Investigators have stated that the numerous enquiries carried out to date have not yielded any decisive evidence and that “no leads are being ruled out”.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is now focusing its enquiries on the period between 15:15 on Saturday 27 June – when Bryan Brigou’s mobile phone last transmitted a signal – and Sunday 28 June, when his car was found in the car park of the Onhaye football ground.

Investigators are seeking to establish what happened in that car park and are appealing to anyone who may have been there during that time, whether by car, on foot or by bike. Footage from dashcams or drones, or photographs taken in the area, could also prove useful.

Investigators are also asking anyone who took part in the St-Walhère festivities to check any photos and videos they may have taken.

The police are also asking anyone who was in the Onhaye, Dinant or Waulsort areas to check their footage. Dutch-speaking tourists and Dutch nationals are also urged to come forward.

In particular, the investigators wish to identify any witnesses who may have been parked near the missing Bryan’s car, a Golf 6 with registration number 2-FBK-880.

At the time of their disappearance, Bryan Brigou was wearing blue denim shorts, a white T-shirt, a black cap, a silver chain and an electronic ankle bracelet on his right ankle.

Tyméo, aged five, was wearing a T-shirt with fluorescent green and blue lettering, a Spider-Man cap, Boss shorts and Nike trainers.

According to the Missing Persons Unit, interviews, telephone analyses, CCTV checks, door-to-door searches, and the deployment of tracking dogs, helicopters and drones have so far yielded no concrete leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators on the freephone number 0800/30.300, Child Focus on 116.000 or by email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu

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