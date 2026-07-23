Over 25% of EU energy consumption from renewable sources last year

Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

The share of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption in the EU reached 26.2% in 2025, representing an increase of one percentage point (pp) year-on-year, but Belgium is lagging behind the rest of Europe.

Eurostat announced its latest figures on Thursday, based on provisional data. Whilst the share of renewable energy in European consumption has been rising steadily since 2009, progress is currently too slow to meet European targets.

The EU is aiming for a 42.5% share of renewable energy in final consumption by 2030, which would require an average annual increase of 3.3 pp.

Within the EU, Sweden has the highest share of renewables in its energy consumption, at 65.4%. Finland follows with 53%, whilst Denmark completes the top three with 48.2%.

Bringing up the rear is Belgium, with barely 14.9% of its energy consumption coming from renewables.

Looking at gross electricity consumption alone, the picture is slightly greener, with renewables accounting for 49.9% across the EU. This represents an increase of 2.4 percentage points in one year.

Austria is in pole position, with 90.8% of gross electricity consumption coming from renewables. It is followed by Sweden (89.2%) and Denmark.

Belgium fares slightly better this time, although the country remains near the bottom of the table. In 2025, renewables accounted for around a third of gross electricity consumption.

Malta (11.2%), the Czech Republic (19.2%) and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (23.3%) had the lowest shares of renewables in their gross electricity consumption.

The use of renewable energy for heating and cooling also increased across the EU, reaching a share of 27.4% in 2025 – an increase of 0.7 percentage points year-on-year.

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