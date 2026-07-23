Fire in south-west France: 20,000 people evacuated in less than 24 hours

Illustration image of the Bassin d'Arcachon. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A wildfire burning north of the Arcachon basin in south-west France has spread across 2,400 hectares.

This has forced a further 8,800 people to evacuate as a precaution, the Gironde prefect said on Thursday.

The latest evacuation order applies to residents of the village of Claouey and people staying at three campsites in the commune.

Claouey lies on the road to Cap Ferret, a heavily visited tourist area. Many Belgians holiday in this region.

The fire remains active and has led to the evacuation of about 20,000 people since Wednesday evening.

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